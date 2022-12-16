HBCU student in NC argued with her professor — and got arrested. Here’s what we know.

A TikTok video of a Winston-Salem State University student handcuffed and removed from a classroom after arguing with her professor over an assignment has gone viral — with some calling for the instructor to be fired.

In the video posted Wednesday, 20-year-old Leila Hamoud appears to be in distress as two WSSU campus police officers from the historically Black university place the student in custody.

The video has since amassed more than 5 million views.

“You’re getting me taken out of here because I won’t apologize?” Hamoud says to her professor, identified as Cynthia Villagomez, in the video. “You started yelling at me. You tried to embarrass me about my paper.”

“I tried to de-escalate everything,” Villagomez can be heard in the video, as students berate her for contacting campus police.

Here’s what we know about the situation.

How did the situation start?

In a follow-up video posted to TikTok, Hamoud recounted her side of the story on Instagram Live, telling viewers the problem stemmed from a group assignment due on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Observer was unable to obtain comment from Villagomez on what happened that day.

According to Hamoud, Villagomez emailed her hours before her group’s project was due, suggesting she make changes to the paper before turning it in.

Hamoud said she went to class later that day without making the changes Villagomez suggested, and began discussing the project with her assigned group members. Villagomez told her that turning in the assignment as is would “negatively affect her grade,” Hamoud said, adding that the altercation began there.

“She starts getting loud, and she starts telling me this is her class, so it doesn’t matter what I think,” Hamoud said. “I got loud back. I was raising my voice, too.”

After a short argument, Hamoud said Villagomez asked her to leave the classroom, but she refused. After, Villagomez spoke to another teacher before police intervened.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to leave. This is our final exam,’” Hamoud said. “She’s upset at this point. She leaves to go talk to another teacher in the hallway. I guess that’s when they decided to call campus police.”

Hamoud said a Black campus police officer arrived in the classroom to get her side of the story. A short time later, a white campus police officer entered and gave Hamoud two options: leave the class or be removed, she said.

Before her arrest, Hamoud said Villagomez gave her one more chance to apologize, but she ignored it.

“I didn’t start the situation,” Hamoud said. “I didn’t escalate the situation. I knew I was not wrong.”

What was WSSU’s response?

In a letter addressed to students on Dec. 14, WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson said the university has a protocol it “must follow when there is a reported disturbance anywhere on campus.”

“We received a report that there was a significant commotion in Carolina Hall this morning, and as such, a WSSU employee nearby called for the assistance of law enforcement after they tried to de-escalate the situation,” Robinson continued.

“In accordance with law enforcement procedures, our officer’s first priority is to assess the situation and provide every opportunity for a positive resolution. As situations escalate, their responsibility is to ensure the safety of the students, faculty, and staff members that are present.”

Robinson claimed the incident did not rise to the level of “weaponization of police,” a problem that he said has been prevalent in the Black community.

“We strive for a safe, inclusive, thriving, and intellectual community where all our faculty, staff, and students feel respected and supported,” Robinson wrote. “To that end, we will take swift and appropriate measures against any situation that contradicts those ideals.”

Robinson ended the letter stating the university is still investigating the incident, and that resources are available to students who may have been traumatized by the event.

What was Leila Hamoud arrested for?

Hamoud was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, WFMY News 2 reported.

According to the WSSU campus police report, Hamoud was “arguing with her professor about an assignment,” and she was asked to leave by Villagomez.

Hamoud was released on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court in Winston-Salem Jan. 25, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Who is Cynthia Villagomez?

Cynthia Villagomez is an assistant professor of history and Middle Eastern studies at WSSU, according to the university’s faculty page.

Since the incident occurred, students have left hundreds of negative reviews for her on RateMyProfessors.com, a website where students can evaluate their professors.

“Doesn’t seem fit to be teaching at a university level as she wants full control over her students rather than allowing them to learn from their mistakes and have their own opinions,” one student wrote.

“Clearly cannot handle being in the field of education. Should not be employed by this institution,” another commented.

What was the response on social media?

After the video of Hamoud’s arrest went viral, many on social media voiced their opinions and called for Villagomez’s removal.

Others accused Villagomez of being racist, and said she has a history of mistreating her students.

Some suggested that the incident is part of an ongoing issue of police using excessive force at the university.

