HBI Solutions Among Vendors Certified for 2020 HEDIS® Measures

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HBI Solutions, a leader in predictive analytics for healthcare announces it has recently passed certification on a partial list of 2020 HEDIS® measures.

Available now in Spotlight Analytics 2.0 and greater, clients can select from among (28) HEDIS® Health Plan and HEDIS® Allowable Adjustments Measures certified for 2020. HBI Solutions combines quality compliance and gaps in care with future risk for a unique population stratification strategy and whole person view. Client can choose to export gaps in care to workflow tools to put information directly in a user's workflow and to automate activities like communications and program enrollment.

"Clients are looking for an easy way to track quality compliance and close gaps in care on a month to month or even day to day basis," explains Eric Widen, CEO of HBI Solutions. "Measures deployed within our UI provide lots of flexibility to cohort, compare and manage on diagnoses, future risks, programs, attributions and much more."

HBI is committed to building, certifying and deploying other HEDIS® measures as more and more clients continue to focus on quality within and across organizations, systems and regions. HEDIS® is a registered trademark of NCQA.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. Today, our expert staff includes researchers, physicians, data scientists, healthcare IT executives and developers. Our solutions are grounded in clinical care and data science, and our work is prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading medical journals. At HBI, we continually seek to build or innovate on these solutions to provide more value to our clients and support delivery of better care at a lower cost. Visit them online at www.hbisolutions.com, follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter

Media Contact:

Laura Kanov

238216@email4pr.com

615.392.5201

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hbi-solutions-among-vendors-certified-for-2020-hedis-measures-301044685.html

SOURCE HBI Solutions