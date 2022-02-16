HBO announces April 25 premiere of miniseries ‘We Own This City’ based on book by former Sun reporter Justin Fenton

“We Own This City,” a six-part miniseries based on a book by former Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, will debut on HBO on April 25.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by WarnerMedia, the series created by David Simon and George Pelecanos — the team behind “The Wire” — “chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

The miniseries, which was filmed in Baltimore last fall, is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green; his most recent project, the 2021 film “King Richard” is still showing in area theaters.

“We Own This City” stars Jon Bernthal (”The Walking Dead,”; “The Wolf of Wall Street”) as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the former Task Force leader serving 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal racketeering charges for robbing citizens, conducting searches without warrants, and seizing drugs that he kicked back to a bail bondsman friend to be resold.

Baltimore native Josh Charles (”Sports Night” and “The Good Wife”) will portray former Officer Daniel Hersl, who racked up dozens of misconduct complaints during his 15 years with the department, but received relatively little punishment.

And Jamie Hector (”The Wire” and “Bosch”) will play former Det. Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot in 2017 under mysterious circumstances. Suiter died one day before he was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury investigating allegations that he had planted drugs at the scene of a fatal crash in 2010.