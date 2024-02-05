HBO drops Miloš Biković from ‘The White Lotus’ after criticism

Miloš Biković has been dropped from the cast of the HBO’s “The White Lotus” following criticism from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a report from Variety on Feb. 2.

“We have decided to part ways with Miloš Biković and the role will be recast,” said HBO’s statement.

On Jan. 24, the Foreign Affairs Ministry made a post on X (Twitter) saying that the Serbian actor and Russian citizen “has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.” The ministry then named HBO directly, saying, “Is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?” A video accompanying the post shows Biković receiving a medal of honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 and calls the actor “Kremlin’s foreign mouthpiece.”

Biković tried to play the victim, stating that a “targeted campaign has been unleashed against me.”

“My participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art,” he continued.

It was announced that Biković would be joining “The White Lotus” on Jan. 12. He has held Russian citizenship since 2021, referring to himself as an “active member of Russian society.” He has also attended panel discussions hosted by the government and collaborated with supporters of the invasion in the Russian entertainment industry, including director Nikita Mikhalkov.

