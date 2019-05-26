David Hookstead

HBO Executive Reveals If There Will Be A 'Game Of Thrones' Sequel After Awful Ending

Don’t expect a “Game of Thrones” sequel about Arya to ever happen.

At the end of the series, the younger Stark girl turns into Dora the Explorer and decides to hop on a ship to head west. That’s left the door open to some thinking there might be a sequel on the way, but HBO programming president Casey Bloys has now made it clear that won’t happen.

“Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it,” Bloys responded when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if there were any plans for a sequel about Arya’s travels west.

Good.

There’s no need for an Arya sequel. If there’s a need for anything, it’d be for the people behind the series finale to apologize and right all the wrongs they committed against millions of fans. That’s the only thing we need.

Arya just sailing away wasn’t a good end to her storyline, but at least it wasn’t the worst. In fact, of all the trash storyline endings, hers might have made the most sense behind Sansa’s.

I see no reason at all for some half-baked sequel about her explorations around the globe.

