The HBO fake tweets scandal proves critics matter more than ever

If it felt like Barbie was unavoidable on social media this summer, know that social media had a little helping hand. A fascinating report in Screen International this week reveals that Warner Bros threw considerable PR muscle behind wooing influencers: trend-attuned personalities on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

A range of experiences, from photogenic themed preview screenings to cocktail receptions at the Savoy, were laid on for this new tier of professional attention-seekers, with the aim of generating “content” (ie photos and short videos) that would elicit FOMO – the fear of missing out, in this case on a major pop-culture event – among their Gen-Z followers.

Screen reveals that two especially high-profile candidates, with more than 250,000 followers apiece, posted about the film more than 30 times between them in a 24-hour period, to an audience of around one million. “And it cost Warner Bros absolutely nothing,” their manager was quoted as saying. “You try and find any other means of advertising your film to a million people for nothing.”

Critics often despair at this stuff: whither proper arts journalism in this brave new world of selfies, spon-con and swag drops? Yet if there were any concerns that the old-fashioned film review is now less influential than it once was, the private behaviour of some studio executives suggests otherwise.

Thanks to an impending wrongful termination lawsuit, it came to light this week that in 2020 and 2021, HBO’s chief executive Casey Bloys instructed employees to create a series of fake Twitter accounts for the express purpose of sniping at critics who wrote disobligingly about his network’s output.

Speaking at an event in New York last night, Bloys apologised for this “very dumb idea”, which at one point had a fictional vegan mum and herbalist from Texas railing against Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall for “virtue signalling” in a lukewarm review of Mare of Easttown. Later, the same ‘Kelly Shepard’ blasted the New York Times’s James Poniewozik and Mike Hale for being “two middle aged white men s****ing on a show about women” (The Nevers). Identity politics can be spurious at the best of times, but it’s less persuasive still when your own identity happens to be ‘studio chief’.

While Sepinwall et al have every right to feel insulted, for critics in general this is a wildly flattering turn of events. Imagine someone on a seven-figure salary, responsible for shows like Succession and The White Lotus, getting so incensed over a three-star review – not even an entirely bad one! – that they ended up ranting at its author anonymously in the comments? Hollywood clearly can’t stop reading us, whether they want to admit it or not.

If they could, there would also be no explaining the recent scandal around the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Two months ago, an investigation by Vulture found that a film publicity firm, Bunker 15, had been quietly soliciting positive reviews for their titles from more obscure critics who were on the site’s books, with a $50 fee each time for their trouble. The idea was to flood the films’ pages with favourable reviews they might not have otherwise received, securing them the all-important ‘Fresh’ rating which is now central to so many marketing campaigns.

Rotten Tomatoes has itself played a huge role in cheapening criticism as a craft, by reducing our slaved-over words to a cartoon jpg of some ripe or squashy fruit. But the fact the industry is obsessed with it shows the air of critical acclaim still counts for a lot, even if it’s arrived at via facile or otherwise dubious metrics.

Of course, in the days before online aggregation, studios had to work a bit harder. In 2000, Sony’s director of creative advertising Matthew Cramer conjured a critic from thin air: David Manning from the (real, and entirely oblivious) Ridgefield Press in Connecticut. For a year, the non-existent Manning raved about Sony releases such as Hollow Man, A Knight’s Tale and The Patriot in their advertising campaigns, and precisely nowhere else, until the scheme was rumbled by a reporter at Newsweek.

If artists love to read compliments – even made-up ones – it’s equally true that the barbs and snark can often leave lasting wounds. Every critic has stories about reviews that became particular sore points: one British director was still posting on social media recently about a pan I wrote more than a decade ago, while I was once advised to avoid a producer who was convinced one of my one-star efforts had single-handedly sunk his film’s US distribution deal.

While it’s nice to be read, neither of these outcomes feels much like a badge of honour. Reviews are for readers, and writing them honestly means pushing down the thought of their subjects ever seeing them, let alone bringing them up later face to face. We critics like to think of our work as a breath of fresh air, but among actors and filmmakers, it should be regarded more like a fart in a lift. Everyone knows who was responsible, but overall it’s probably better not to mention it.

