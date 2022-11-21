You can get HBO Max for $1.99/month for three months with this early Black Friday markdown

Stream 'House of the Dragon' and more for $1.99 with this Black Friday deal.

Winter is here, and with its arrival comes Black Friday and a slew of incredible Cyber Week deals. Among the fantastic savings to be had this week is one hot—like, dragon-fire, sword-meltingly hot—deal on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max.

Starting today and running until Monday, November 28, you can sign up for an HBO Max subscription for $1.99/month—saving you $8 per month—for three months. That's a total savings of $24 on the ad-enabled tier of one of our favorite streaming services. The deal is eligible for new and returning customers, so if you paused your subscription—perhaps to save a little cash—you'll be able to hop onto the deal at the new price.

If you've been on the fence about signing up for HBO Max, Cyber Week is the time. Not only will you find fantastic original series like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Hacks and more to explore, the streaming platform hosts brand new films like Don't Worry Darling, Elvis, See How They Run and more.

Signing up will get you access to the service just in time to stream The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey when it premieres in January, too.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. With the Black Friday deal you'll pay $1.99/month for three months, after which point your subscription cost will revert to the original price. If you pay $14.99/month, you can access the ad-free version of the service.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

