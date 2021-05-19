HBO Max's ad-supported plan will cost $10 a month

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If $15 per month seems a little too steep for HBO Max, worry not. You'll soon have another option to watch that Friends reunion, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Game of Thrones. An ad-supported plan will arrive in the first week of June. It will cost $10 per month. 

The HBO Max with Ads plan includes access to the platform's full content library with one major caveat. You won't be able to view the movies that WarnerMedia is releasing on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day this year, at least not during the first 30 days that they're available to stream. You'll be able to watch them when they return to HBO Max at a later day. 

June is shaping up to be a big month for HBO Max. The service will expand to 39 additional countries in Latin America and the Caribbean towards the end of the month, though only with the ad-free plan. HBO streaming services in Spain, Portugal, central Europe and the Nordics will get an upgrade to HBO Max later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Last Of Us Part II' now runs at 60 fps on the PS5

    The performance patch is 'just the first step of working on the PS5,' Naughty Dog says.

  • Summer Game Fest returns June 10th to unofficially kickoff E3

    Expect 'more than a dozen' world premieres and announcements.

  • Qualcomm brings 10-gigabit 5G to laptops and home broadband

    Qualcomm has unveiled an M.2 reference design that brings 10-gigabit 5G to your laptop or home broadband.

  • 'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' makes the original game tolerable

    Mass Effect Legendary Edition has arrived, and I’m so thankful that the original Mass Effect got the heaviest overhaul when it comes to gameplay and graphics. This is the definitive way to play the Mass Effect trilogy, even if the first game is still a struggle.

  • J.J. Abrams is bringing a new Batman animated series to HBO Max

    J.J. Abrams is teaming up with Bruce Timm for Batman: the Caped Crusader on HBO Max.

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Launch Trailer)

    One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

  • Coinbase struggles with outages during cryptocurrency volatility

    Coinbase is reeling from outages as a massive cryptocurrency selloff takes place.

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

    One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

  • See Game of Thrones ' Rose Leslie Ditch Ygritte For Good In The Time Traveler's Wife

    On May, 18, HBO released a first look image for their adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife. See Rose Leslie and Theo James in the new image.

  • The New Samantha? Sara Ramírez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot as Non-Binary Main Character

    The "Grey's Anatomy" favorite is set to become one of "Sex and the City's" most progressive characters.

  • Sara Ramirez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Series at HBO Max

    “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That,” the streamer announced Wednesday. Ramirez will star as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. The character is described as “a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.” They join returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the 10-episode limited series from executive producer Michael Patrick King. Kim Cattrall, who rounded out “Sex and the City’s” ensemble as Samantha Jones, will not be returning. “Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” King said in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.” “And Just Like That” will follow the three original characters as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Production is scheduled to begin in New York this summer. In addition to King, Parker, Davis and Nixon, executive producers on the series include Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. Read original story Sara Ramirez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Series at HBO Max At TheWrap

  • Eric Bana Says He Had No Interest in Reprising Bruce Banner in 'Hulk' | THR News

    The actor played the iconic comic book superhero prior to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

    Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004. Ahead of a one-off reunion special to be aired next week, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry spoke with People magazine about the reunion, and their memories of the show.

  • What to know before buying a smartwatch

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • You actress Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams on new Netflix series

    The streaming service announced the casting on, appropriately enough, Wednesday.

  • HBO Max Will Debut Ad-Supported Tier At $9.99 In First Week Of June

    HBO Max’s long-awaited, ad-supported tier will roll out in the first week of June, at $9.99 a month — $5 less than the ad-free version launched a year ago. The announcement came at the end of WarnerMedia’s virtual upfront presentation to advertisers. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said the AVOD option would “supercharge” the service. The […]

  • Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

    Google is finally launching a YouTube Music app for Wear OS, but it doesn't have a release date yet.

  • And just like that Sara Ramírez joins cast of Sex and the City revival

    The 'Grey's Anatomy' alum joins HBO Max's 'And Just Like That' in a series regular role.

  • ‘The Tourist’: First Look At Jamie Dornan Thriller Series Set At BBC & HBO Max; Hugo Weaving Exits Cast

    Here’s your first look at 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan in The Tourist, the mystery thriller limited series from Fleabag production company Two Brothers Pictures. The story centers on a British man (Dornan) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off […]

  • IFA 2021 is canceled after all

    After organizers announced a "full-scale return" last month, IFA 2021 in Berlin has been canceled as physical live event due to COVID-19 health concerns.