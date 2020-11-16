HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

The launch of HBO Max was not without some confusion, as the company struggled to make it clear how the subscription differed from the old HBO Now service and where HBO Max would be available. More concerning was the fact that HBO Max wasn’t available at all on important platforms like Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. There still isn’t an officially-sanctioned app for Roku, but there finally is for Fire TV.

As it is on most other platforms, HBO Max for Fire TV is a standard app that you download to your device and log in with your credentials. At first, there was talk that HBO Max would only work with Amazon devices if it was built into Amazon’s Prime Channels system, rather than a standalone app. From the sound of today’s announcement, though, it seems Amazon has capitulated on that point.

As on other platforms, people who have HBO through a cable provider will be able to access HBO Max at no extra charge by logging in with their cable credentials. Everyone else can sign up in the app for $15 a month. The new HBO Max app should work on any Fire TV hardware or TV set running Amazon’s Fire TV interface