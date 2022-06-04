HBO Max Confirms 'Raised By Wolves' Is Canceled After Star Revealed Show Was Done But Is Being Shopped Elsewhere

Raised By Wolves won't be back to explore the outer reaches of humanity.

According to Deadline, HBO Max has not renewed the Ridley Scott-backed sci-fi series for a third season. HBO Max has said in a statement that they are "beyond grateful" to the show's team for putting the series together.

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of 'Raised by Wolves,' we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b."

The series focused on two androids who were placed on a planet to help bring up human children meant to seed a new society. The two androids, Mother and Father, were played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim.

Salim has since utilized his Twitter account to talk about the cancellation while also offering the possibility that the show could be picked up elsewhere.

"It's not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is 'Raised by Wolves,'" he wrote. "Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I'm here to share with you now. There is hope."

“You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored,” he continued. “The reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced, and that’s because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home…As we speak, Scott Free [Productions] and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes–sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storylines.”

Story continues

Check out the tweets below:

Call to action #RenewRaisedByWolves It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022

And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves. Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope. — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022

You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored. — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022

The reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced, and that’s because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. This is where you all come in. — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022