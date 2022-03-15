HBO Max, Discovery+ to combine into a single streaming service as part of merger

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is going to offer everything cable once did: the newest movies, home renovation shows and Guy Fieri.

The company’s merger with Discovery, expected to go through within the next month, will also see both streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+ — combine into a “blowout” product, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed Monday.

“One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle,” he said during the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, according to Variety.

“We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition.”

Wiedenfels said the services will likely be bundled at first until they can figure out how to “harmonize” the technology between the two.

It’s unclear how much the new streamer will cost. HBO Max currently runs $9.99 per month with ads and $14.99 without, while Discovery+ goes for $4.99 a month with ads and $6.99 without.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the merged company, with Wiedenfels as CFO.

HBO Max has been home to post-theatrical releases like “West Side Story,” “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad,” as well as original series including “Euphoria,” “Hacks” and “Succession.” Discovery+, meanwhile, prides itself on having “something for everyone,” with home improvement, cooking, nature and true crime shows.

