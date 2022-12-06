HBO Max is now available (again) on Amazon Prime Video Channels after yearlong dispute

HBO Max and Amazon have made up – bringing the streaming service back to Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The deal, announced Tuesday, ends a dispute lasting more than a year since AT&T, which owned HBO Max at the time, pulled the service from Amazon's channels. Amazon Prime Video Channels lets Prime subscribers order and watch third-party video services within the Prime app on various streaming TV devices.

At the time, AT&T wanted a more direct relationship with its customers and control of their fees and data. But pulling the service cost the company about 5 million subscribers, Bloomberg has reported. Since then, AT&T has merged WarnerMedia and Discovery and created a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

That new company reached a deal with Amazon, so Prime customers can now sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month within Prime Video Channels. Prime customers will also have access to the planned combined HBO Max-Discovery+ offering due in 2023, the companies said.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' is among the programs on HBO Max. That streaming service is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels after a one-year dispute.

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests," said Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief revenue and strategy officer said in a statement announcing the deal.

The name of the new combined service could drop the "HBO" from the title and be known simply as "Max," CNBC reported Monday.

Amazon Prime Video can put HBO Max in front of a lot of eyeballs, as more than 200 million pay $139 annually to subscribe to Amazon's Prime service. Warner Bros. Discovery has about 95 million customers across its HBO Max and Discovery+ services, the company reported last month.

With HBO Max available in Prime Video channels again, "customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video," said Cem Sibay, Prime Video vice president, in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: HBO Max back on Amazon Prime Video Channels: Streamers reach deal