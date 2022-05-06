HBO’s ‘Staircase’: Who is Brent Wolgamott, aka ‘Brad from Raleigh’?

In a scene in Episode 3 of the new HBO Max dramatic series “The Staircase,” Durham prosecutor Freda Black interviews a young man about his communications with murder suspect Michael Peterson in the months before Peterson’s wife, Kathleen, died in their home in 2001.

The young man was Brent Wolgamott, who at the time of Kathleen Peterson’s death was a self-described male escort and Army pharmacy specialist stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Wolgamott went by the online name “Brad from Raleigh.”

Wolgamott and Peterson communicated by phone and email in the fall of 2001 and had planned to meet up in Durham. Wolgamott canceled the date and the two never met.

Durham Police detectives found the communications between Peterson and Wolgamott on Peterson’s computer.

At the time of Peterson’s trial in 2003, Wolgamott was a 28-year-old NC State chemistry major and no longer escorting.

The actor who plays Wolgamott on the HBO series is not listed on “The Staircase” page on IMDb.

Durham attorney Tom Loflin (left), self-described male escort Brent Wolgamott (center), 28, of Raleigh, N.C., and Durham assistant DA Freda Black look over an email the former Fort Bragg soldier testified about in the Michael Peterson murder trial in 2003.

‘Brad from Raleigh’: Testimony in Peterson trial

During Peterson’s 2003 trial, Wolgamott answered questions from Black about his emails and phone calls with Peterson and confirmed that despite all that, they never actually met.

Wolgamott testified that Peterson spoke fondly of his wife and that he described his marriage as happy.

During cross-examination by defense attorney David Rudolf, Wolgamott said he started escorting to save money for college. He noted about his clientele: “Usually, they are professionals, because my fees were quite high. I saw doctors, attorneys, uh, one judge.” Judge Orlando Hudson interjected, “It was not this judge.”

Brent Wolgamott in the 2018 Investigation Discovery (ID) special series “An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase.”

Wolgamott’s life after the trial

A few months after the trial, Wolgamott pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges associated with obtaining controlled substances by fraud, representing himself as a dentist to obtain painkillers at pharmacies while a student at NC State.

In a 2018 interview with The News & Observer, Wolgamott described the time of his life just after the Peterson trial as “terrible.” He had a 3.97 GPA at NC State and planned to attend medical school, but the notoriety of the trial disrupted his life.

Story continues

“After the Peterson trial and after all the plans in my life got irrevocably altered, I started using again,” he told The N&O in 2018. He said he got “busted” but thinks that saved his life because it forced him to get help.

“The Peterson trial forced me to move away from North Carolina because of that notoriety. And because of that, I moved closer to my parents and I ended up getting help from the VA here in Cincinnati.”

Wolgamott also said at the time that he doesn’t think Peterson killed his wife.

“I do not believe that the guy I talked to over email and over the phone, not that I have any standing to judge him, but he just does not seem like the kind of guy who would kill his wife,” Wolgamott said then.

Wolgamott works as a reality show recapper and pop culture podcaster in Cincinnati, and has a YouTube gaming channel called Brent Wolgamott’s Lucky Slot Channel. He’s on Twitter as @OneLuckyGay.