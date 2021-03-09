HBO 'very disappointed' after ‘Lovecraft Country’ extra’s skin darkened

Samantha Kubota
·4 min read

HBO says it's "very disappointed" after hearing of a 2019 incident on the set of "Lovecraft Country" that involved darkening a Black extra’s skin.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said it was “very disappointed” to hear of the incident.

"This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future," HBO told the outlet on Sunday. HBO did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

The actor, Kelli Ffrench-Parker, told TODAY the incident happened in 2019, when she was 21 and working as an extra in Atlanta while she was searching for a full-time job after graduating from college. She explained that she’d been excited to book the gig — which was advertised as a “20 to 25-year-old African American woman portraying the younger version of an actress in a wedding photo,” she said — and even got her own small trailer on set.

A side-by-side photo of screen grabs from Ffrench-Parker&#39;s Tik Tok showing the difference between her normal skin tone and the makeup she was put in (Courtesy of Kelli Ffrench-Parker / Tik Tok)
A side-by-side photo of screen grabs from Ffrench-Parker's Tik Tok showing the difference between her normal skin tone and the makeup she was put in (Courtesy of Kelli Ffrench-Parker / Tik Tok)

“I wasn't expecting … to be in the actual like hair and makeup tent with the principal cast and to have, like, a PA coming through to get my breakfast order,” she said. “This is all very new for me in general.”

So when she heard the makeup artists discussing how her features were similar to the actor she was supposed to be the younger version of but noting her lighter skin tone, she didn’t think much of it.

“I'm just like on my phone reading a book, texting my friends, not really fully paying attention,” she said. “And just like, as I noticed that the makeup’s getting a little bit darker, I remember texting my friends and saying, ‘What should I do? Should I say something?’”

@kelliamirah

Reply to @selahhassni they really did me like Zoe saldana as Nina Simone ##storytime ##extra ##backgroundactor ##tvfilm ##blackfishing ##onset ##part2

♬ original sound - KelliAmirah

"I had no idea they were going to do this to me beforehand. And if I knew beforehand, I would not have accepted this job. Who thought this was a good idea?" she asked in her viral video.

Ffrench-Parker said she wishes she had taken a stand but at the time, she thought she should be professional.

“And so like, I didn't say anything and I just kind of let it continue and even like down to the point of like painting my hands to match because I'm in a wedding photo and I'm wearing a wedding ring,” she said. “It was just very like it was very conflicting uncomfortable, kind of experience to be in.”

Related: Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben are more than slightly problematic — they're vestiges of a bygone era that celebrated the mockery of Black people for white entertainment.

In a previous interview with TODAY, Daphne Brooks, a professor of African American studies at Yale, explained how blackface became a regular form of entertainment when minstrel shows became popular in the 1800s.

“Blacked-up” white male actors starred in the shows, she said, and performed acts “designed to mimic and caricature” Black people.

“(Minstrel shows) … dehumanize African Americans as being buffoonish and able to withstand extreme forms of violence,” she said. “The important thing for people to really try to grasp is that cultural representations operate as forms of propaganda …We certainly know that blackface became a form of white supremacy (and served) to control Black bodies and Black labor.”

After the Civil War and in the post-Reconstruction era, Black entertainers took to the stage as part of the troops as well, Brooks explained.

“There are limited jobs,” she said of Black actors at the time, “and one of the ways you can make a living is to black up and perform in these caricatures of Blackness, invented by white people, and make a living that way.”

So when Ffrench-Parker found herself in the make up chair, she says she wishes she’d spoken up, given the history.

“I knew I was wrong to be in that position in the first place,” she said, adding that she knows the history of minstrel shows and lighter-skinned Black performers darkening their skin. “While I'm Black and my parents and grandparents are Black and all of that, I still know that I have privileges as a lighter-skinned woman and the impact that colorism has not only in the entertainment industry but across everyday life.”

She said in a Twitter thread over the weekend that she was "weak and complacent" in the moment.

"On set, in the chair, I was meek and passive and did not assert my agency as black women for the betterment of my darker sisters and for that I am sorry," she wrote.

“And I never wanted to be the type of actress that is taking roles from darker-skinned women where I know that I'm not the best fit," she told TODAY.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lovecraft Country’ Extra Says Her Skin Was Darkened On Set, HBO ‘Taking Steps to Ensure This Doesn’t Occur Again’

    Actor Kelli Amirah says production darkened her skin so she could play a younger version of a character in an episode of 'Lovecraft Country.'

  • Cardi B Explains Why She Was Too Shy to Talk to Megan Thee Stallion for One Whole Year

    In an exclusive clip from iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music, Cardi B shared her anxiety about meeting Megan Thee Stallion.

  • ‘Out-of-work’ Bruno Mars begs Grammys to let him and Anderson Paak perform at show

    “I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again,” Bruno Mars tweeted.

  • Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward

    David McGough/GettyMost are likely unfamiliar with the accusation that helped kick off the investigation into Woody Allen’s alleged child sexual abuse of his 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. It came from Allison Stickland, the nanny to Farrow family friend Casey Pascal, who was at Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992.During the eventual child custody trial, Stickland, who was watching Pascal’s young children—who were friends with the Farrow kids—that day, testified that she saw Allen being inappropriate with Dylan.“Dylan was sitting upright on the couch and Woody was kneeling directly in front of her with his face in Dylan’s lap,” she stated. “His face was very close to her private area.”Since Dylan was not wearing underpants that day (according to the testimony of Dylan’s French tutor Sophie Berge, Mia Farrow, and their neighbor), Allen was, by Stickland’s account, burying his face in her naked lap while Dylan sat on a couch “staring vacantly in the direction of a television set.” Stickland’s testimony is of particular importance as she was the only adult in the house when the abuse allegedly happened who was not employed by Allen or Farrow (the other two were Farrow nanny Kristi Groteke and Berge).As Amy Herdy—an investigative journalist who headed the research on HBO’s four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow—explains, this incident ultimately led to Dylan’s confession to her mother that Allen had allegedly molested her in their attic that day. (Allen has denied the allegation and accused Mia Farrow of “coaching” Dylan.)‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“People just need to look at the timeline. You have a nanny [Allison Stickland] who walked in on Woody Allen with his face in Dylan’s naked lap. She disclosed that to her employer, who was Casey Pascal, that night,” Herdy told me. “Then Casey told Mia, and Mia immediately brought it up with Dylan the next morning. So that’s a lot of short-term intensive coaching, if you want to go the coaching route and explore that as a plausible allegation. That’s a short amount of time to do an enormous amount of coaching in a young child.”On Monday afternoon, Stickland appeared on the Allen v. Farrow podcast with the docuseries’ team, Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy, to tell her side. Herdy spent two years trying to track down Allison Stickland in the U.K., eventually writing snail-mail letters to people by the name of “Allison Stickland” in the U.K. They only heard from Stickland after the Allen v. Farrow episodes had locked, so she unfortunately didn’t make it into the docuseries.“You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock,” said Stickland. “I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in… I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do, because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me.” Then Stickland discussed how she would oversee the Pascal children at Farrow and Allen’s country home in Connecticut during the summer months and what she thought of the sprawling Farrow clan.“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” described Stickland. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”The filmmakers proceeded to ask Stickland to recall what happened on Aug. 4, 1992. “From what I remember, Mrs. Pascal and Mia went away to do shopping for a few hours, and myself, Mia’s babysitter, and this French tutor, we were all at the house watching the children, and Woody came on a visit,” she said. “And at some point during the day, I didn’t see one of Mrs. Pascal’s children, so I went in the house to have a look, and I opened the door to this small TV room, and when I opened it, I saw Woody on his knees, kneeling down in front of Dylan with his head in her lap.” “I just walked, turned, and went,” Stickland continued. “I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see… a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in.” ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Fire Back at Alec BaldwinStickland said she was sure Allen was aware of the intrusion because she had just walked into the room normally, as she was looking for one of the missing Pascal kids. She told the filmmakers that she confided in Mrs. Pascal about what she saw later that evening during dinner. “I was just eating and I just felt, no, I need to get this off my chest and share it with Mrs. Pascal,” said Stickland, adding, “It didn’t strike me as normal behavior. You don’t expect a father to have his head in his young daughter’s lap, so that’s why it bothered me so much. [Allen] obviously looks at it differently, but it’s not the kind of appropriate behavior you expect from a father, really.”As for her court testimony during the child custody trial, she remarked: “All I could do was go and tell the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden administration dangles $250 million to cities in push to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, safety

    The federal government expects to fund 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities over two years.

  • Clooney, Roberts join an all-star Hollywood cast Down Under

    George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the latest Hollywood stars to feature in a movie shot Down Under, thanks to Australian government funding for big budget films and the country's enticingly low exposure to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair's film, "Ticket to Paradise", received a Queensland state grant of A$6.4 million ($4.90 million) to shoot in the Whitsunday Islands and elsewhere in the state this year. Other stars to land in Australia in recent months for film and TV shoots include Matt Damon, Mark Whalberg, Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson, Melissa McCarthy and Tom Hanks.

  • Fans Defend Shakira From "Misogynistic" Banner Ahead of Gerard Piqué's Soccer Match

    The hashtag #RespectShakira started trending after a banner directed at the singer was seen ahead of a soccer match.

  • Georgia: Move to limit citizen arrests after Black man slain

    The Georgia House of Representatives voted unanimously on Monday to repeal a citizen's arrest law predating the Civil War, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by armed white men. The House voted 173-0 for House Bill 479 after a debate weighted with Georgia's white supremacist history. “We have an opportunity to honor Ahmaud by shifting the narrative and making the statement that the state of Georgia is committed to the just and fair treatment of every one of its citizens,” said Rep. Gloria Frazier, a Democrat.

  • Australia health minister in hospital after vaccination but link ruled out

    Australian health minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday. The previous day, Hunt said on Twitter that he had been inoculated at the weekend with AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, one of two being distributed in the country. Hunt, 55, will stay overnight for observation and is receiving antibiotics and fluid, his office said, without describing his symptoms or saying when he was admitted to hospital.

  • Six more people accuse T.I., Tiny of sexual assault, lawyer says

    Six more alleged victims of T.I. and Tiny have come forward with sexual assault claims against the celebrity couple. New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing several of the women who claim they were sexually assaulted, drugged, or kidnapped by T.I. (born Clifford Harris) and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris). Blackburn told The Daily Beast that six more potential victims have reached out to him after he sent a letter to authorities in California and Georgia calling for an investigation into the allegations.

  • Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custody

    The family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New York, charged the city on Monday with wrongfully causing his death, failing to properly train its officers and not holding them accountable. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the estate of Daniel Prude accused officers of causing his death when they restrained him on the ground while he was naked during an apparent mental health crisis. "The actions of these Defendants in forcing him to lay naked on the freezing pavement for a long period of time and taunting him while he begged for help was intentional and/or reckless," said the 27-page complaint filed by one of Prude's five children, Nathaniel McFarland, on behalf of his estate.

  • Zach Braff Fuels Marriage Speculation After Wearing Ring on Left Hand During Outing with Florence Pugh

    The couple took their dog Billie on a walk in Los Angeles this weekend

  • Henry Winkler made his first big splash as Mary Tyler Moore’s uninvited dinner guest

    In Special Guest Star, Gwen Ihnat takes a look at a standout turn by a performer in a TV series, noting what effect the appearance had on the actor, the series, and the TV landscape overall.

  • Teen Killed in Knife Attack at Chinese Restaurant in the UK

    A violent knife attack at a Chinese restaurant in the village of Ynyswen in Wales left a 16-year-old girl dead. Despite attempts by paramedics to save her, Wenjing Xu died at the Blue Sky Chinese, her family's takeaway restaurant in Baglan Street on Friday, reports the BBC. Wenjing, a Grade A student, lived in the apartment above the family-owned restaurant, where she worked part-time.

  • Zendaya's Critics' Choice Awards Braids Were Inspired By An Iconic Cicely Tyson Look

    She nailed this.

  • CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now

    Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children.

  • Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire - take a look at how the Hollywood mogul makes and spends his fortune

    Tyler Perry is the creator of the popular Madea franchise and owns a sprawling movie studio in Atlanta where parts of "Black Panther" were shot.

  • College Student Kicked, Racially Abused by 2 Men in Oregon

    An Asian woman in Salem, Oregon was allegedly pushed and kicked by two men in an attack now under investigation as a possible hate crime. The incident occurred near Willamette University, where the victim, 21, is studying, around noon on March 1. The victim was attacked on the corner of Capitol and Chemeketa streets while walking to a local Safeway store, according to Salem police.

  • Harry And Meghan Lived Off Harry's Inheritance From Diana When They Left the Royal Family

    "Without that, we would not have been able to do this."

  • The WHO said it still hasn't written off the 'extremely unlikely' theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab

    The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origin of the virus "remain open."