🌱 HBPD Goes Fishing + Surf City Marathon Street Closures Posted

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 72 Low: 54.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

Next Friday, the Huntington Beach Police Department will host “a fishing and environmental education event at Carr Park.” The event will involve local HB school kids. “The overarching theme of the event will reiterate the importance of being good stewards of our community and appreciating outdoor resources.” (HBN) The Surf City Marathon takes place on February 6. On that Sunday, be prepared for street closures and detours. For example, PCH will be closed from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue. Other street closures to be aware of are sections of Seapoint, Garfield, Edwards, Goldenwest, and Central Park Drive. These closures run from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (City Manager Report) Late Thursday night, a bicyclist lost his life “on Pacific Coast Highway north of Seapoint Street.” He was hit by a Lexus ES 350. “Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision, and the couple cooperated with the investigation.” (OCR) The Costa Mesa PD is asking the public for help. A hit-and-run driver struck a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair Thursday night. The incident occurred at Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way. If you have any information, please contact police traffic investigator Luis Gomez at 714-754-5264. (My News LA) Social Service Agency clerical workers from the 840 North Eckhoff building protested Thursday. The facility is “one of the most infected buildings.” Workers say “that their managers are not listening, or managing effectively, much less compassionately.” For example, one worker “was exposed to Covid at home but was still asked to come into work by his superiors.” Protesters chanted, “We matter!” (Voice of OC)

Today in Huntington Beach:

Amigo SoCal Guitar Show at the OC Fair & Event Center (10 AM to 5 PM)

Fortune Weavers Realty Office presents Fix-N-Flipping and Wholesaling 101 (11 AM to 1 PM)

Last Stop On Market Street performance at the South Coast Repertory (2 PM)

Submission Events Presents " Nachturnal " at The Circle OC (9 PM)

The Time Nightclub hosts Bassjackers (9:30PM)

From my notebook:

A kind Springdale/Edinger neighbor is fostering a stray 80lbs dog and needs an XL dog kennel to get him trained for his future home. Does anyone have one? (Nextdoor)

Our Goldenwest Park neighbor needs a recommendation or someone here who teaches guitar to kids. (Nextdoor)

A Hopeview Track neighbor needs the best price for a cat to get spayed. Any recommendation? (Nextdoor)

A Guss Dr neighbor lost a cross necklace at Trader Joe’s on Brookhurst & Hamilton (not sure if it was in store or in the parking lot). Did you find it? (Nextdoor)

A Rancho Del Rey neighbor wants recommendations for a tasty birthday cake. (Nextdoor)

