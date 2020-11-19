hc1 Precision Health Virtual Summit Underscores Promise of Advanced Digital Infrastructures to Transform Healthcare

Leading experts provide roadmap to overcoming obstacles to widespread application of precision medicine

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1, the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health, announced today the successful completion of its inaugural Precision Health Virtual Summit, featuring leading healthcare industry experts including Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, and Don Brown, MD, CEO of LifeOmic. The two-day event held in partnership with Becker's Healthcare gave the more than 2,300 healthcare industry professionals a unique opportunity to explore precision health and the changes that must be made to our care delivery system as it transitions from fee-for-service to value-based care reimbursement models.

In his keynote presentation, "Beyond Genomics and Cell Therapy," Klasko discussed healthcare's transition from costly and fragmented "sick care" to affordable, personalized and preventive care, highlighting the importance of precision medicine, population health management and connected care as three key catalysts for better care delivery. He emphasized the key role of advanced technological infrastructures to create personalized experiences that deliver tangible results.

"Precision health starts with a pretty simple concept. People are people and not patients," said Klasko. "With precision medicine, we ask how we can help individuals thrive based on all the factors that are specific to them, from their genetics to their lifestyle to their environment. How can we predict, prevent and cure in a customized and precise way? If you think about that, we're the only sector that has escaped that individualized consumer revolution."

In "Activating Precision Health: Breaking Down Data Silos to Improve Patient Outcomes," Brown, a highly successful software entrepreneur in the Midwest, discussed ways that innovative technologies are advancing opportunities to mainstream delivery of precision health. He spoke about how the infinite storage and computing reach of cloud environments coupled with machine learning and other big data techniques are advancing data analytics in unprecedented ways.

"We think the time is right," Brown stated. "We have the computing and storage power to aggregate this data, and we now understand the biology well enough that we can generate datasets that really elucidate key aspects of the physiology of a disease. And so even when people have developed chronic diseases, now we can monitor those, watch for changes, and at least try to keep people in a relatively normal, functional state. It's an exciting time to be in this field."

Brad Bostic, Founder, Chairman and CEO of hc1, opened the virtual summit with an address that brought the impact of fragmented care and the power of precision medicine down to the personal level, citing a specific example of a young mother who found herself in avoidable renal failure due to cracks in the healthcare system. He spoke to why medications fail, the far-reaching impact of genetics on therapeutic choices and the promise of delivering precision medicine at scale with the right technological framework.

"I founded hc1 based on my own frustrations navigating one-size-fits-all, trial-and-error patient care. Advancing precision medicine is a personal mission for me, because I recognize its power to save lives, save money and eliminate wasteful practices," said Bostic. "Our hope here at hc1 is that this event opens the industry's eyes to how we can be delivering precision health at scale, so that we can ultimately bring the first class, personalized approach to health care that we all want for our families and communities."

Lead sponsors of the Precision Health Virtual Summit include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs. Quest is the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services.

For more information on how Precision Health Insight Networks are delivering precision medicine at scale, visit https://hc1.com.

About hc1
hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The cloud-based hc1 Platform organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

