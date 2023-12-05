HCA Florida Blake has another freestanding emergency department coming to Manatee County

A free-standing emergency department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is coming to the Bayshore neighborhood at 6215 14th St. W., Bradenton.

HCA Florida Blake Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to formally kick off construction of the facility, which is scheduled to begin serving patients in the summer of 2024.

The 11,500-square-foot facility is part of HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

“We are excited to expand our emergency services into South Bradenton and the Bayshore community,” Steve Young, CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital, said in a news release.

“HCA Florida Blake Hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve and to ensure residents can receive quality health care services close to home,” Young said.

Planned are 12 exam rooms and full-service emergency care, including laboratory, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound capabilities. It is expected to serve over 10,000 patients annually.

The new facility represents a $15 million initial investment from HCA Florida Healthcare.

Officials broke ground this week for HCA Florida Blake Hospital’s freestanding emergency department at 6215 14th St. W., Bradenton. Shown from left: Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown, Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn, Steve Young, CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital, John Vita, hospital board member, Paige Laughlin, chief operating officer of the hospital and Shonya Cook, vice president of operations for the hospital.

Staff will include 32 new full-time positions, including nurses, paramedics, radiology technicians, security guards, laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians and housekeeping staff.

The annual impact of the salary and benefits of these new positions is estimated at over $3 million.

This is the second freestanding emergency department under construction by HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Manatee County.

The other freestanding emergency department is anticipated to open at 902 10th St. E., Palmetto, also in the summer of 2024.