HCA Florida Blake Hospital starts construction on free-standing ER in South Bradenton

This architectural rendering shows the new HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency Department, which is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and expected to open in summer of 2024.

HCA Florida Blake Hospital broke ground Dec. 4 on a free-standing emergency department in south Bradenton at 6215 14t Street West, roughly a month after it started construction on a new free-standing ED in Palmetto.

This is the second free-standing emergency room the Hospital Corp. of America has started construction on in Manatee County and the fourth it has built or proposed in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The other two are designed to serve growth in North Port.

Both Manatee County emergency departments are anticipated to open in the summer of 2024.

HCA is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Blake Medical Center, which it purchased in 1980 and rebranded in 2022.

The facility will feature 12 exam rooms and is part of the 383-bed HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Manatee County.

It will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

“We are excited to expand our emergency services into South Bradenton and the Bayshore community,” Steve Young, CEO at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, said in a prepared statement. “HCA Florida Blake Hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve and to ensure residents can receive quality health care services close to home.”

Where will the new Emergency Department be located?

The 11,500 square foot facility will be on the east side of 14th Street, which is also U.S. 41 North, just south of Saunders Road – which becomes Bayshore Gardens Parkway on the west side of U.S. 41.

Pictured from left at the HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency Department ground-breaking: Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown; Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn, HCA Florida Blake CEO Steve Young; hospital board John Vita; CEO Paige Laughlin; and operations VP Shonya Cook.

The South Bradenton ED will be relatively close to the main campus of State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, IMG Academy and Bayshore High School.

How will it be staffed?

The $15 million facility will offer full-service emergency care, including laboratory, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound capabilities. It is expected to serve more than 10,000 patients annually.

The facility expects to add 32 new full-time positions including nurses, paramedics, radiology technicians, security guards, laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians and housekeeping staff. The annual impact of the salary and benefits of these new positions is estimated at more than $3 million annually.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: HCA Florida breaks ground on second Manatee County free-standing ER