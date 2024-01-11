HCA Fort Walton-Destin receives first Orrum Award for perfusion excellence

FORT WALTON BEACH — HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital on Monday was the first medical facility in the country to receive the Orrum Clinical Analytics Center of Excellence award, along with a Bronze Level Certification for excellence in the perfusion industry and safety practices.

A perfusionist is responsible for managing equipment that would artificially support or temporarily replace a patient's circulatory or respiratory function.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing patient care standards, adhering to rigorous patient safety protocols, and upholding excellence in the operating room," Michael Osborne, director of perfusion services at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, said in a news release. "It is a testament to the partnership of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Comprehensive Care Services, together striving to provide the absolute best patient care possible.”

Under Orrum's Center of Excellence program, perfusion programs are evaluated across four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum; each level represents a progressive commitment to excellence in perfusion science and patient care.

“Cardiovascular surgery, and healthcare in general, requires a highly reliable team to be successful, and I think this speaks volumes about this team and organization,” Matt Wierzbowski, the national director of Orrum, said in the release. “We are eager to continue our partnership to enhance patient care standards and contribute to advancing the perfusion profession through our Center of Excellence Certification Program.”

