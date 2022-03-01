PORTSMOUTH — HCA New Hampshire hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Grail Restaurant, 64 Main St., in Epping.

HCA New Hampshire hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Grail Restaurant, 64 Main St., in Epping. Portsmouth Regional Hospital will be one of the three hospitals with nursing directors and staff available to speak to.

Join HCA NH hospitals for hot chocolate and career conversations with leaders from various specialty areas. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak one-one-one with nursing directors and staff from Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital and explore nurse residency opportunities. On-the-spot job offers and up to $15K sign-on bonuses for some specialties and positions will be available.

Who should attend? Experienced RNs, new grad RNs, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Licensed Nursing Assistants.

Benefits of working with HCA include: HCA nurse residency, Galen School of Nursing free online BSN, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, extended family leave, 401K matching, comprehensive benefit package, and more.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: HCA New Hampshire hospitals host RN hiring event