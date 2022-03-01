HCA New Hampshire hospitals host RN hiring event

Portsmouth Herald
·1 min read

PORTSMOUTH — HCA New Hampshire hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Grail Restaurant, 64 Main St., in Epping.

HCA New Hampshire hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Grail Restaurant, 64 Main St., in Epping. Portsmouth Regional Hospital will be one of the three hospitals with nursing directors and staff available to speak to.
HCA New Hampshire hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Grail Restaurant, 64 Main St., in Epping. Portsmouth Regional Hospital will be one of the three hospitals with nursing directors and staff available to speak to.

Join HCA NH hospitals for hot chocolate and career conversations with leaders from various specialty areas. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak one-one-one with nursing directors and staff from Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital and explore nurse residency opportunities. On-the-spot job offers and up to $15K sign-on bonuses for some specialties and positions will be available.

Who should attend? Experienced RNs, new grad RNs, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Licensed Nursing Assistants.

Benefits of working with HCA include: HCA nurse residency, Galen School of Nursing free online BSN, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, extended family leave, 401K matching, comprehensive benefit package, and more.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: HCA New Hampshire hospitals host RN hiring event

Recommended Stories

  • Miguel Angel Jiménez makes another ace, cruises to win in Arizona desert at Cologuard Classic

    The Mechanic earned his 12th victory on the senior circuit in Tucson, Arizona.

  • Possible case of deer-to human Covid infection identified in Canada

    Researchers say it is unlikely that the variant found in deer could bypass vaccines, but urge better monitoring of Covid in animals Canadian scientists found a new lineage of the Covid-19 virus in deer hunted last fall in Ontario. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock Canadian researchers believe they have found the first-ever instance of a deer passing the coronavirus to a human, warning that broader surveillance of wildlife is needed to prevent further mutations from developing and sprea

  • Despite Russia ban, John Oliver says FIFA 'still continuing to do the wrong thing'

    John Oliver had some harsh criticism for FIFA on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday, despite soccer’s governing body banning Russia from international play, including the upcoming World Cup, due to the invasion of Ukraine. FIFA joined a growing number of organizations and companies cutting ties with Russia following the invasion, which has turned the country into a pariah on the world stage and crippled its economy. “It is kind of amazing. If you have lost the moral high ground, as a country, to FIFA, you are morally subterranean,” Oliver said. “They will try every possible angle to do the wrong thing, and if they couldn’t find that and they ended up kicking them out, things are bad.” Oliver also pointed out that the World Cup Russia won’t be allowed to play in is taking place in Qatar, where several thousand migrant workers reportedly died while constructing the venues for the tournament. “You just cannot let FIFA occupy any kind of morality here, because they are banning Russia from the world cup in Qatar, which is basically built on blood,” Oliver said. “So yeah, FIFA, in the macro sense, are still continuing to do the wrong thing, and will until the end of their existence.”

  • NFL Sunday Ticket Likely Leaving DirecTV for Amazon or Apple

    NFL Sunday Ticket has been a page of football fan's lives since 1994. If you don't live in your favorite team's town anymore, or if your local TV didn't carry a game you wanted to see, then NFL Sunday Ticket had your back, as the service carried all the games produced by CBS and Fox . For years now, rumors have been circulating that one of the major streaming companies would pick up the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, and according to Sports Business Journal, it seems like now there might be some truth to those rumors.

  • Lockdown amid reports of shooting at Washington nuclear facility

    Police have not confirmed if shooting took place

  • Jason Licht: We’ll leave the light on for Tom Brady

    Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he would be shocked if quarterback Tom Brady decided to play during the 2022 season, but General Manager Jason Licht sounded more measured about the prospect of Brady’s return on Tuesday. During an appearance on NFL Network from the Scouting Combine, Licht said that the team is “trying to [more]

  • There’s one job perk more popular than a four-day workweek

    A new survey found that 92% of US workers would prefer a four-day work week. What could be more popular than that?

  • 2 Things I Didn't Realize About Retirement Until I Started Writing About It

    Some of the knowledge this Fool has picked up over the past few years has helped change her approach to retirement planning.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • These 14 Grocery Stores Are the Worst for Price Competitiveness

    Thanks to inflation, buying groceries is now significantly more expensive than ever before. And although consumers won't be able to entirely avoid inflated prices, it can pay off to do your grocery...

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • Hyundai, Genesis, Subaru warn their dealers about markups

    Six weeks ago, word got out that Ford's VP of sales for the U.S. and Canada wrote one of those "It has come to our attention..." The VP's problem was dealers trying to get reservation deposits for the Ford F-150 Lightning well above the official $100 fee. The tomfoolery resulted in interactions "with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation."

  • Chinese firms push 5G credentials despite US ban

    On a stage reserved for the biggest players in the global telecoms industry, three Chinese firms took their place alongside three Western companies -- and pushed the message that they wanted to "work together".

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • 3 Big Retirement Worries of Mine -- and How I'm Trying to Overcome Them

    Stressing over retirement is something a lot of us do from time to time. But you can take steps to mitigate your concerns.

  • 7 things you should do before quitting your job

    Use this financial checklist to make sure you don’t leave any money on the table when you leave your job.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Target raises top base pay to $24/hour

    Target is setting a higher starting wage range for hourly workers and expanding access to health care benefits for another 20% of its workforce.Why it matters: The hike comes amid a battle for hourly workers across retail, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The company said it will start workers between $15 to $24 per hour depending on the job and the local market.The new range will apply to workers in its stor

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Solicitor, lawyer file complaints against SC Judge Mullen for her role in Murdaugh case

    “Judge Mullen’s pattern of alleged conduct threatens to erode public trust in our judiciary,” 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe wrote to the South Carolina judges’ disciplinary commission.