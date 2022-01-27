HCA Health Spurs Hospital Stocks Drop as Labor Costs Rise

Cristin Flanagan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- HCA Healthcare Inc. tumbled 4.7% for the biggest drop in 16 months on Thursday as rising labor costs weighed on the hospital-industry bellwether’s earnings and outlook. Other hospitals followed suit ahead of expected earnings reports next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tenet Healthcare Corp. slid 3.5%, Universal Health Services Inc. lost 2.1% and Community Health Systems Inc. fell 4.7% as investors digested results from the nation’s largest for-profit hospital. HCA’s results and forecast missed on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key metric for debt-laden hospitals, though some analysts suggested it could be setting the bar low so it could beat it later.

Hospitals across the nation have struggled under the weight of the Covid-19 waves of the past two years, which have left those health-care workers who weren’t sidelined by the virus exhausted and some leaving the line of work entirely. Wage increases haven’t helped.

“2022 labor expense will continue to be a key driver of sentiment,” said Gary Taylor, an analyst with Cowen. After the quarter’s misses, investors will want to know if HCA management views cost pressures “as more sustained and structural” or temporary.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse called it “a rare miss” from the Nashville-based company and said it made him more cautious on hospitals for the year, especially after HCA’s labor costs came in at more than 46% of sales, worse than the Street was expecting.

All four of the publicly traded hospitals have traded lower in January, with HCA down roughly 11% and Tenet down 10%.

(Updates with closing prices, adds Goldman comments in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

