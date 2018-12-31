Is HCA Healthcare (HCA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of HCA Healthcare (HCA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

HCA Healthcare is a member of our Medical group, which includes 838 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HCA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA's full-year earnings has moved 1.12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HCA has returned about 39.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.81% on average. This means that HCA Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HCA is a member of the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.55% so far this year, so HCA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HCA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.