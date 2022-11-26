HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at HCA Healthcare's (NYSE:HCA) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on HCA Healthcare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$9.0b ÷ (US$51b - US$9.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, HCA Healthcare has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HCA Healthcare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HCA Healthcare here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HCA Healthcare Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by HCA Healthcare's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 38% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On HCA Healthcare's ROCE

In short, we'd argue HCA Healthcare has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 198% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HCA Healthcare (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

