HCA misses revenue estimates on lower COVID admissions, shares fall

(Reuters) -HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue as it witnessed a drop in COVID-19 admissions, dragging down the hospital operator's shares over 6% in premarket trade.

The decline in COVID-related admissions, which had peaked due to the Delta variant-led wave last year, led to a 1.5% drop in overall same facility admissions, and a 3.5% fall in same facility revenue per equivalent admission.

Total revenue fell 2% to $14.97 billion, falling short of analysts' estimates of $15 billion, as per Refinitiv IBES data.While COVID-hospitalizations have fluctuated with the wave of cases, the length of stays has been lower as the Omicron variant has been seen to be milder than earlier strains.

A similar trend was also seen at rival Tenet Healthcare Corp, which also saw a decline in same-hospital admissions and revenue.

However, HCA's quarterly profit beat estimates aided by easing labor costs.

The company's costs related to salaries and benefits dropped 2.7%, or nearly $200 million, at $6.90 billion, indicating that the worst of the labor costs was behind it.

Excluding one-off items, HCA reported earnings of $3.93 per share, above estimates of $3.88 per share.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)