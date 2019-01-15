HCA Holdings (HCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HCA Holdings (HCA) closed at $131.49, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HCA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2019. In that report, analysts expect HCA to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.16 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. HCA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HCA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.64, which means HCA is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research