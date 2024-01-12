HCC is growing fast — but college officials aren't asking for more money from the county this year

It's budget season for local governments, and on Tuesday, Hagerstown Community College was the first agency to make its pitch to the Washington County Commissioners for their Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

And it was the kind of budget request the commissioners don't often hear.

HCC President Jim Klauber's presentation was comparatively short and sweet. The community college is not seeking any increase from the county for its operating budget this year, he said.

HCC is asking for $10.2 million from the county, the same amount as the county's contribution for this year. That's despite an overall growth in enrollment at the community college.

"Things are going gangbusters out at the college this year," Klauber told the commissioners. With the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future statewide education policy, "our enrollment has gone from 3,600 students to just over 5,000," he said. "It's been wild — but in a good sense."

That 5,000 number only includes students seeking certificates or degrees; counting continuing education or non-credit students, HCC serves more than 10,000, he said.

More students are taking HCC courses at their high schools, he said, but there's also an increase of more than 500 students taking courses on campus.

"It's exciting. And managing all that change and that much growth that quickly has been a challenge for us, but we've been able to do it," he said.

The county's contribution for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, is $201,000 more than in Fiscal Year 2023. Klauber said he appreciated that boost, and noted the state had finally fully funded its formula for community colleges.

"That has helped us, especially with this enrollment growth; it helps us on that operational side," he said, so we really don't have to come to you and ask for more money at this point."

But HCC has some capital considerations

He did use his appearance before the commissioners to make two other requests.

The county has allotted $4.2 million from bond revenues for renovation to the Advanced Technology Center at HCC, to be spread out until Fiscal Year 2030. Work on the approximately $14 million project is set to be finished in Fiscal Year 2026 or 2027, Klauber said, so he asked if the payout period could be shortened by a few years.

Right now, he said, HCC reserves are being used to front the costs.

The second request is that the county consider an eventual $2 million contribution toward a counseling center and state-mandated worship center, estimated to cost about $12 million. State funding should cover about 67% of the project, he said.

"Over my career, I have watched the number of mental health cases among college students explode," Klauber said, and the COVID-19 pandemic "only accelerated it; has only made it worse."

As a result, Klauber said he's working with outside agencies to bring clinical counselors to campus to help students "work through a lot of emotional baggage which they carry." The challenge is to find a quiet setting for counseling purposes.

At the same time, the Maryland General Assembly has mandated that all public colleges and universities provide space for the free exercise of religion. "We've not really had any space like that before," Klauber said.

HCC submitted a proposal last month to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management for a facility to address both needs, he said.

"I will tell you I did my homework over the summer; there is a tie to the benefits of spirituality and religiosity when paired with mental health," he said. Bringing both activities to one location, he said would allow HCC to meet both the needs of the students and the demands of the state.

If the project wins state approval, the local cost would be about $4 million, Klauber estimated, and $2 million of that would come from HCC reserves. Funding would be needed in the FY 2027 or 2028 budget, he said.

