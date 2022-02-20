🌱 HCC Kids' College Returning + Publix Street Sweeper Dead

Up and at 'em, Tampa! Happy President's Day. Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, February 21st off on an informed note. Here's what's going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 62.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today:

1. A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Brandon has died, after a collision with a car sent him flying out of the sweeper, which continued to move forward and ran over him, authorities said on Saturday. Police say the 57-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt. (WFTV)

2. Hillsborough County closed its Adventure Island COVID-19 testing location as demand decreases and the Omicron COVID-19 variant recedes. The other 3 locations will remain open until further notice. (WFLA)

3. Kids' College at Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is returning this summer for its eighth year at HCC's Corporate Training Center - Davis Islands. It offers options for kids from ages 8 to 15. The program will begin the week of June 6th and run through the week of July 25th. Full-day classes start at $175 per week and there are discounts and payment plans available. (Tampa Bay Newswire)

4. Clearwater expects to get approved for three mobility mats on the beach in the next few months at a cost of just over $18,000. Installation may not happen for some time though due to sea turtle nesting season. The Disability Achievement Center and the Forward Foundation has written a blank check to cover the costs of these mats at Florida beaches to make them more accessible to the disabled. (WUSF)

5. City of Tampa is hosting a naming contest for its new mini-street sweeper. The contest officially launches today at 10 a.m. and entries can be made on City of Tampa's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says, "We can't wait to see what the public comes up with."(WFLA)

Today in Tampa:

Strawberry Clay Dish at The Pottery Patch. (10:30 AM)

President's Day Skate at United Skates of America. (12:00 PM)

Annual Pasco County Fair at Pasco County Fairgrounds. (3:00 PM)

An Evening With Ilya Kaminsky And Katie Farris at USF TECO Hall. (6:00 PM)

Movies On The Lawn: Remember The Titans at Armature Works. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

One of Tampa's most popular events , Island Paws, is back from April 1st from 6 p.m. 11 p.m. at Tampa Garden Club along Bayshore. Enjoy drinks, food, a silent auction, wine pull, dancing, cigars and adoptable pets , while enjoying the sunset and mingling with other animal lovers. (Facebook)

Historic Tampa Theatre's inaugural Black Love film series continues on Saturday, February 26th with the Diana Ross & Billy Dee Williams classic Mahogany . Join them for a conversation with History with a Twist's Sophia Cherry . (Facebook)

Tampa rescue nonprofit group, Project Dynamo says they are prepared to evacuate Americans trapped in Ukraine. (Bay News 9)

Events:

See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Carlos Hernandez

