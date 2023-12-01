The practical nursing program at Hagerstown Community College has been ranked the top program of its kind in Maryland for 2023 by NursingProcess.org, according to a news release from HCC.

The ranking was based on four factors — academic quality, NCLEX-PN pass rates, the nursing school's reputation and affordability.

"The practical nursing program at HCC prepares the student to enter the workforce. The students gain employment across the tri-state area and beyond," Robin Hill, program coordinator for the Practical Nursing Program at HCC, said in the news release. "Our students are in demand. There are many facilities that reach out to us to recruit our graduates. The students can also transition to the RN program after six months of LPN employment and completion of the transition program."

HCC has been offering the Practical Nursing Program since 2003, according to the release. The program is accredited by the Maryland Board of Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

HCC offers an associate degree program in nursing, a practical nursing program, a certified nursing assistant/geriatric nursing assistant program, and several transition programs such as LPN to RN, paramedic to RN, and an associate to bachelor's nursing program, according to the release.

For more information, go to www.hagerstowncc.edu/nursing.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: HCC's practical nursing program ranked first in state