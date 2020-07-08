HCI Group Inc (HCI): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Hedge fund interest in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare HCI to other stocks including Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI), Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI), and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, We look at the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people oversee most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tracking their top picks, Insider Monkey has unsheathed many investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

[caption id="attachment_140292" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Israel Englander of Millennium Management[/caption]

Now we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Hedge fund activity in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HCI over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).