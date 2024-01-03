HCRSPA receives grant for scholarships

Jan. 3—Henderson County Retired School Personnel Association (HCRSPA) has been awarded a $2,000 grant by Operation Round Up/TVEC Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used to fund scholarships for the Class of 2024 Seniors attending a Henderson County high school who plan to major in Education in college.

TVEC Charitable Foundation proudly participates in Operation Round Up by which participating members voluntarily have their electric bills rounded up each month to the next whole dollar amount.

HCRSPA is grateful to Operation Round Up/TVEC Charitable Foundation for awarding this grant that we might help more students achieve their goal of a career in education.

Organized in 1974, HCRSPA is the local chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) which is one of the nation's largest organizations of retired public school employees. HCRSPA meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September — May, at Athens First Methodist Church in Athens, Texas.