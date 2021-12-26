HCSO: 3-year-old child involved in accidental self-inflicted shooting

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a 3-year-old was airlifted to Mission Hospital on Christmas Day after police responded to a 911 call from Spice Cove Road in Edneyville that a toddler had been shot.

The HCSO, which described the event as an "accidental self-inflicted shooting," said the 911 caller "stated that a 3-year-old-child had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot."

The sheriff's office would not confirm the events but said detectives are conducting the investigation and no further details are currently available.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: HCSO: Child involved in accidental self-inflicted shooting