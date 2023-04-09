HCSO: Deputies find $77,000 worth of meth inside backpack during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Braselton led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man and over $70,000 worth of drugs seized.

Hall County deputies said the bust happened on Wednesday near the intersection of Old Winder Highway and Friendship Road.

Officials said just before 4 p.m., deputies pulled over a pickup truck because the license plate displayed belonged to a different car with no insurance.

During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly noticed open beer cans in plain view.

While searching the truck, deputies discovered a backpack in the bed of the truck. According to deputies, over 1,000 grams of meth were inside the backpack.

The estimated street value of the meth is $77,000.

Hall County deputies along with Georgia State Patrol conducted a sobriety test on the driver, identified as John Ray Campbell, 50, of Gastonia, North Carolina.

Campbell was arrested and is currently being held at the Hall County Jail with no bond. He’s also charged with driving under the influence.

