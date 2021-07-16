HCSO deputies arrest man for murder

Jul. 16—Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies arrested an Athens man Friday on murder charges after the shooting death of another man.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Jason Charles Smalley, 46, was arrested following the death of Stoney Conley, 32.

According to investigators Casey Hampton and Jerry Moore, the suspect and the victim were smoking methamphetamines Thursday in a vehicle in front of a home in the 3800 block of Oakridge Road in Athens when they thought they saw the shadow of someone near a shed.

Smalley reportedly ran into the home, got a .22 caliber gun and shot several rounds towards a person he said he could only see from the waist down.

As he approached the body, Smalley said he realized it was Conley, discarded the gun and ran to notify authorities.

The weapon was later recovered in a wooded area next to the property.

The Henderson County District Attorney's Office assisted HCSO in the investigation.

Hillhouse said Smalley could be facing other charges in the near future.