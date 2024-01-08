HCSO deputies find missing Garland man deceased

Jan. 8—The search for a missing Garland man came to a sad ending on Sunday when he was found deceased by Hunt County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Seventy-year-old Gary Lynn Chambers had initially been reported missing on Dec. 30 after having been last seen the previous day at his residence in the 1600 block of Travis Drive in Garland. He left his residence in his 2008 Ford F-150.

Detectives are investigating the cause of death but there were no apparent signs of foul play, according to a press release issued by the Garland Police Department.

Chambers had a diagnosed mental condition and was believed to be in danger.