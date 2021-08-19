HCSO: Elderly man charged with murder of neighbor

Aug. 19—An elderly man was arrested Wednesday after he shot and injured a neighbor through the screen door of his home. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Huey Edward Nichols, 85, was charged with murder Thursday after the victim passed away.

According to reports, Nichols fired a single round from a 38-caliber revolver through the door, striking the victim in the upper abdomen. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition and later died.

Investigator Daniel Wright reported the victim went to the home in the 14000 block of VZCR 4811 to check on the welfare of the suspect.

There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, though the suspect said he was threatened.

Family of victim said they regularly drop by unannounced to check on the status of the neighbor.

Nichols is currently in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers.