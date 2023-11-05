HCSO makes 11 DUI arrests, 16-year-old taken into custody during latest operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other local law enforcement during an operation that resulted in 11 DUI arrests, according to officials.

HCSO says that deputies conducted 58 traffic stops between Friday and Saturday as part of the collaborative effort.

Deputies worked with the Tampa Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Code Enforcement and Tampa Fire Rescue.

The operation was in the wake of the recent tragedy in Ybor City that left a 14-year-old and 22-year-old dead.

There was also one felony arrest, 1 firearm impounded, 3 citations issued and 55 warnings, according to the sheriff's office.

"This operation underscores the importance of safeguarding our streets and neighborhoods," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Every DUI arrest represents a potential life saved, and our commitment to this cause remains firm."

A 16-year-old was arrested for fleeing to elude, carrying a concealed firearm and driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked during the operation.

"I am incredibly proud of our dedicated deputies for their tireless efforts in taking care of our community and ensuring its safety," added Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies underscores our collective dedication to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community. "