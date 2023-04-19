HCSO: Man angry at driver, shoots at van with 6 people inside, including children

A Gainesville man is behind bars after deputies said he shot at a van with six people inside.

On Apr. 1, around 8. p.m., Hall County deputies were called to the area of Mountain Crest Road.

Deputies said six people, ranging from adults to children, were in a minivan waiting to meet some friends in that area. The location is reportedly used as a neighborhood playing field.

The driver of the van told Hall County officials, that a 36-year-old man, identified as Aurelio Hernandez-Valle, of Gainesville, came up to the van and told the driver to move.

According to deputies, the driver told Hernandez-Valle that he would move the van shortly, but the suspect reportedly came angry.

Hernandez-Valle then allegedly walked across the street and shot at the van.

When deputies went to check the location, a shell casing was reportedly in the same place the van had been parked.

Officials said none of the victims in the van were injured. Investigators do not believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.

On Saturday, deputies did a follow-up on Hernandez-Valle’s address on McConnell Drive and found him hiding in a crawl space at the home.

He was arrested and faces six counts of aggravated assault and obstruction of an officer.

Deputies said when he was being booked in the jail, Hernandez-Valle had a small amount of methamphetamine in a baggie and a dollar bill with drug residue in his wallet. Additionally, he’s charged with methamphetamine possession.

