HCSO raid nets four fugitives, drugs, cash, gun and vehicles

Apr. 30—Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse sent a tactical unit on a raid Friday morning in Athens, arresting four suspects.

"This was a crisp operation made successful by the professionalism of officers from across this area," Hillhouse said.

Fugitive Sabian Young, 21, was captured during the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Jonathan Street.

That encounter led to another search warrant, both by 392nd District Judge Scott Mckee, at the home where three more suspects were arrested.

A gun, cash, drugs, and two automobiles were seized at the home.

Arrested were: Justin Young, 20, for tampering with evidence and a felony arrest warrant;

Ja'Quaylon Bowman, 19, possession of a controlled substance;

and Laporcha Brown, 22, possession of a controlled substance.

Hillhouse said key assistance in the raid was given by Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, and the Athens Police Department.

The investigation into this case, he said, continues and more charges may follow.