'He must have felt like that was the only recourse': Captain of coronavirus-stricken carrier issues urgent plea to Pentagon for help

The captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier would not have written a formal letter to his chain of command pleading for his sailors to be quarantined unless he felt he had exhausted all other options, according to a retired Navy officer who knows the captain well.

In an extraordinary letter that was first reported Tuesday by the San Francisco Chronicle, Capt. Brett Crozier said that while his ship, the Theodore Roosevelt, remains ready to “fight and beat any adversary that dares challenge the US or our allies,” doing so would involve taking “certain risks that are not acceptable in peacetime.” The letter amounts to a desperate appeal to his chain of command to get most of his sailors off the ship, where the virus is spreading out of control, and into individual quarantine lodgings that are based on federal guidelines.

But retired Cmdr. Guy “Bus” Snodgrass said the captain would not have written his letter unless he had first tried other avenues of less formal communication with his chain of command, such as email.

“You only write a formal four-page memorandum like he did, compelling action, if those informal processes have broken down,” said Snodgrass. “He must have felt like that was the only recourse left to him to get the desired response to take care of his crew.”

Snodgrass said he got to know Crozier when the latter was the executive officer of another carrier, the Ronald Reagan, and Snodgrass commanded an F/A-18 squadron in Japan that deployed to the carrier. “He is a leader of utmost character,” said Snodgrass. “He’s just a very calm, cool and collected kind of guy. He’s not prone to hyperbole, he’s not prone to getting overexcited over small things or big things.”

But Crozier’s bosses said they’re doing all they can to help the carrier, which is in port in Guam. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino told reporters Tuesday that while he was “on the same sheet of music” as Crozier, numerous “constraints” were preventing him from moving most of the carrier’s roughly 5,000 sailors off the ship as quickly as Crozier desired. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, meanwhile, told CBS Evening News that he had “not had a chance” to read Crozier’s letter “in detail,” but that “we’re not at that point” where the carrier needed to be evacuated.

Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams/U.S. Navy) More

“We’re moving a lot of supplies and medical assistance out to the carrier in Guam,” said Esper, adding that he was “going to rely on the Navy chain of command” to solve the problem. None of the crew was “seriously ill,” he said.

However, Esper said, he did agree with Crozier on one point. “Nobody of course needs to die at this point in time,” the defense secretary said. “We’re not at war. Priority No. 1 is taking care of our service members and their families.”

The Navy first announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on the Theodore Roosevelt on March 24. In the week since, that number has risen to as many as 200, according to Navy Times, and the ship has been put into port at Guam, where it remains. The Theodore Roosevelt’s public affairs office did not respond to an emailed request for more information.

In his letter, Crozier said that as long as his crew members remain on the ship, the cramped conditions make it impossible to guarantee their safety by individually quarantining each sailor in his or her own room with a separate bathroom. He repeatedly noted that that sort of individual quarantine, which he said is “the only effective method to preserve an individual’s health,” is the type called for in guidelines issued by both the Navy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the absence of individual quarantine facilities, “the spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating” aboard the carrier, Crozier wrote. “Decisive action is required now in order to … prevent tragic outcomes.”