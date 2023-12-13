University of Southern Indiana officials have announced the presenter for the school's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration luncheon, which honors the memory and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Retired Maj. Gen. Barrye L. Price is the president and CEO of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.

“As we celebrate the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it is befitting that we have Maj. Gen. Barry L. Price as our keynote speaker,” Pamela Hopson, executive director of the USI Multicultural Center, said in a news release. “Both leaders represent peace and inspiration. Regardless of the circumstances in their life, they have never given up.”

A 1985 distinguished military graduate of the University of Houston's College of Business Administration, Price boasts an impressive military career. His service includes leadership roles as executive officer, battalion commander and deputy commanding general, assignments spanning from Fort Polk to Washington D.C., and honors including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legions of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.

Two notable points of his career included serving on the President's and First Lady's Task Force on Raising Responsible and Resourceful Teenagers in 2000 and contributing to President Clinton's Mississippi Delta Task Force from 1999-2000. He's also an author.

The luncheon will take place on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. in Carter Hall in University Center East at 8600 University Blvd. Tickets, which include lunch, are $35 for USI employees and students and $45 for the general public.

They can be purchased on the USI Multicultural Website or by calling at 812-465-7188.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Head of anti-drug coalition to keynote MLK luncheon at USI