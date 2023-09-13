Head of Bronx anti-violence program arraigned on Orange County indictment

Two of the 15 people recently arrested in an Orange County narcotics conspiracy investigation were arraigned in Orange County Court on Tuesday.

One of the defendants was Michael Rodriguez, 48, of Yonkers, the director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, a group that receives government funding and works to promote safer streets in the Bronx.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Rodriguez is facing charges including one count each of first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, all felonies.

Rodriguez is accused of supplying cocaine to narcotics dealers in Middletown and Port Jervis, and of possessing two illegal weapons.

Power outage: Still more than 8,000 power outages remain Saturday from Thursday night storm

A search warrant executed at his home found more than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $165,509 in cash, scales and an unlicensed Ruger .380-caliber pistol and an unlicensed .357-caliber handgun, according to Hoovler.

Rodriguez is being held without bail in the Orange County jail, pending his next court appearance Sept. 18.

Also arraigned Tuesday was one of the dealers Rodriguez allegedly supplied, Angelica Rodriguez, 39, of Middletown, who is not believed to be related to him.

Angelica Rodriguez is charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count each of second- and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Marijuana sales: New York's first cannabis growers market has opened in New Paltz: What to expect

Angelica Rodriguez is being held in the Orange County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond. She also is due back in court on Sept. 18.

Their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Bronx anti-violence program leader charged in narcotics investigation