Head of Canada's police force to leave in March

OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she will retire next month, following a rocky year that saw her caught up in allegations of political interference and criticized for her handling of the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

“This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th Commissioner,” the head of Canada’s police force said in a statement on Wednesday.

Her last day will be March 17, marking the end of her five-year term as the force’s first permanent female commissioner.

“Commissioner Lucki has led the Force for nearly five years, navigating through the pandemic and beyond. I want to thank her for her partnership and dedication,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Twitter. “The government will now begin the process of appointing the next Commissioner of the RCMP.”

Lucki has been under fire several times in the past year.

Last summer, she faced allegations of political interference for her response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia. During a public inquiry, Nova Scotia RCMP claimed Lucki had been upset that the local police force had not revealed more information about the weapons used. She allegedly told them she had promised the federal government, which was considering gun control legislation at the time, that the information would be made public.

The Conservatives called on Lucki to resign at the time.

Lucki also faced calls for her resignation in November after she testified at the public inquiry into the government’s use of the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

During her testimony, Lucki revealed she did not believe police had exhausted all tools at their disposal before invoking never-before-used powers to disperse the protests. She told the inquiry that she did not voice her opinion during key meetings where officials were considering their response.

The results of that public inquiry are scheduled for release in the next week.

“I leave knowing I did my best,” Lucki said Wednesday afternoon.