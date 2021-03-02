The head of the CDC warned of a 'potential 4th surge' of COVID-19 cases, despite progress with vaccine rollouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rochelle Walenski CDC
Director of the Centers for Disease Control Rochelle Walensky speaking at a White House press briefing on March 1, 2021. White House/YouTube

  • The US is at risk of a "potential fourth surge" of virus cases, the CDC's top official said Monday.

  • She urged Americans to stick to CDC rules to avoid this, and warned states against easing up.

  • The CDC gave emergency authorization to a third COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The US risks a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases if people don't follow public health recommendations, according to the top officials of the CDC.

Speaking at a White House press briefing on Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said: "Please hear me clearly, at this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained".

Walensky, the CDC's director since January 20, said that recent declines in cases in the US have been stalling abd remain "at a very high number", at around 67,200 cases per day.

The figure is a 2% uptick compared to the previous week.

US daily new cases 7 day rolling average March 2, 2021
Daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US as of Tuesday, according to data from John Hopkins University. Our World In Data

Walensky said she was "really worried" about states rolling back public health measures recommended by the CDC.

"Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close. We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country", she said.

Last week, President Joe Biden also warned against complacency in the face of variant spreading in the US.

Recent studies suggested that a variant first found in California could be more contagious and deadly than others, raising fears that such variants could harm the recovery.

Experts have warned that more data is needed before knowing for sure how serious the variants are.

"Ultimately, vaccination is what will bring us out of this pandemic", Walensky said.

On Friday, the FDA gave the Johnson & Johnson single-shot jab emergency use authorization in the US. It joins the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

"This means we now have three safe and highly effective vaccines that prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19", Walensky said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • QAnon believers apparently think Joe Biden is a robot with a malfunctioning mouth

    Some believers think Trump will take power again on 4 March

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • Spanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed

    More than 850 cows that have spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The animals were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Nasa’s DC headquarters renamed after ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer Mary Jackson

    Jackson became Nasa’s first Black female engineer in 1958

  • Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Sunday, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations. The first doses of vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok. "I hope that the vaccination will result in people being safe from the spread of COVID-19 and it allows Thailand to return to normalcy as soon as possible," Anutin told reporters afterwards.

  • Armenian opposition leader urges army to rebel after PM's coup accusation

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's grip on power appeared to be slipping on Friday, a day after the army called on him to quit. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in the capital Yerevan to demand his downfall, and a leading opposition figure called on the army to rebel against him. Pashinyan told his supporters on Thursday he was firing Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the army's general staff.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Explainer: What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

    Chinese officials have signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing. WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING? Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

    Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions. Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. “Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, ‘OK, I got to get one now,’" Korda said.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death: U.S.

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, issued a statement rejecting the U.S. report's findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi's killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

  • 'Nomadland,' 'Borat' win at a socially distant Golden Globes

    With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and amid a storm of criticism for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with top awards going to “Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Crown” and “Schitt's Creek.” The night's top award, best picture drama, went to Chloé Zhao's elegiac road movie “Nomadland," a Western set across economic upheaval and personal grief. Zhao, the China-born filmmaker of, became the first woman of Asian descent to win best director.

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.