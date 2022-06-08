Head-on collision with state police leads to arrests

Jun. 8—Police on Tuesday said a man and his passenger were arrested after colliding head-on with a New Mexico State Police vehicle that was chasing them over the weekend in Albuquerque.

David Marquez, 41, faces charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, driving while under the influence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marquez's passenger, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos, was charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

According to state police, Marquez was "driving erratic" and traveling 100 miles per hour in a 1997 Buick on Interstate 25 near Paseo Del Norte early Sunday morning when a patrolling officer took notice.

The Buick, according to state police, made a turn on Paseo Del Norte and headed west, continuing at its fast pace with officers in pursuit. Eventually, the Buick exited on Coors Boulevard and made a turn back onto Paseo Del Norte heading east. The Buick then exited onto Second Street and turned onto a dirt road.

The Buick made a U-turn and headed towards officers, striking a police unit head-on in the process. The Buick eventually crashed into a ditch, according to state police, before a foot pursuit ensued.

Marquez and Ramos — both of whom are from Clovis — were taken into custody, state police said. No officers were injured during the incident.

Upon his arrest, Marquez was found wearing a shoulder holster containing a loaded magazine, police said. Officers also found a 9 mm handgun in the Buick.