Head-on collision on Wayne Road claims life of Chambersburg teen

A Chambersburg teen is dead as the result of a crash late Wednesday night, Nov. 22, on Wayne Road, also known as Route 316, in Guilford Township.

Logan Gilbert was northbound near 4595 Wayne Road at 11:31 when the Honda Civic he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Jeep Renegade driven by Natalie Gentry, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Gilbert had to be cut from his car by firefighters and was flown to WellSpan York Hospital. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at 5:11 a.m. Thursday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

His passenger, Corben Heaton, also had to be freed from the car then was flown to WellSpan York Hospital with severe bruising and a broken wrist, according to police.

Gentry was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, Md., with a sprained ankle and severe bruising.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Logan Gilbert, Chambersburg, dies after Guilford Township accident