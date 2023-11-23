Head count: Enrollment down at most schools

Nov. 23—Kokomo School Corporation is this year's outlier in terms of area school enrollment figures.

Where every other school district in the Tribune's coverage area reported a decrease in students, Kokomo schools reported the opposite.

Enrollment is up 180 students from last fall and 193 students from the spring. That would put Kokomo School Corporation at about 5,418 students, based on last fall's figure from the Indiana Department of Education. That figure includes adult and preschool learners.

The school corporation did not provide an exact enrollment figure, just that there are more students compared to last year.

Superintendent Mike Sargent said the increase is spread across grade levels, instead of concentrated in one class.

In an email, the superintendent said the growth is due to several reasons, including, "the wide range of program options available to Kokomo Schools' families, the unique experiences provided to students, the college and career preparation we offer," among others.

Kokomo School Corporation reported a loss of 50 students last fall.

What follows is enrollment figures for other area schools plus an explainer on how it impacts school finances.

Howard County

Howard County's second-largest school district, Western School Corporation, saw a slight decrease. Student count was 2,479, just a few less than last fall's total of 2,484.

Superintendent Mark DuBois said a smaller kindergarten class compared to the graduating class is part of the reason in the decline.

That there are more options, especially with the rise of virtual schools, is another.

"There are more options, whether it's charter schools, voucher schools or online schools, there are just more options," DuBois said.

"A parent can start the year and the kid has something happen and they say 'I'm going to try online,'" added Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey.

Northwestern came in at 1,800 students, a loss of 42 students from last fall. Enrollment has dropped the last two years.

Bilkey said school folks have kicked around creating an online option, though nothing has been decided or brought to the school board.

"It hasn't been something we've had to worry about before," she said.

Public schools that offer an online option can still receive some state funding for those virtually enrolled students, instead of losing them altogether to a different online school.

Taylor Community Schools launched a virtual school after it lost 30 students to online and homeschool last year.

There are 24 students enrolled this year, which count toward the district's total student population of 1,186. That's down from last fall's 1,270 figure. Taylor had seen an enrollment increase in the previous two fall count days.

The Taylor student population is historically transient. Only a third of students start and finish their schooling at Taylor.

Taylor Superintendent Steve Dishon said the new administration upped the standard for students.

"We are serious about producing well-rounded young men and women," he said via email. "We are creating productive citizens of tomorrow. To do that, we are raising the bar. If you want to be a Taylor student you must meet or exceed our expectations."

Eastern Howard School Corporation was last year's surprise, recording record enrollment.

Student numbers have since dropped. Eastern reported 1,597 students for the fall.

A significant number of students who attend Eastern are from out of district. Last year, it was about 42% of students.

That appears to still be the trend. Superintendent Keith Richie said between 60% and 70% of the kindergarten class are from out of district.

Why count day matters

Schools record the number of students they have twice a year, once in the fall and again in the spring.

They're two of the most important days for any school as enrollment determines the amount of funding a school corporation receives from the state.

The state sets a baseline amount of money per student. This year's state budget calls for $6,590 per student.

The difference of a handful of students from one year to the next amounts to tens of thousands of dollars.

The amount schools receive per student differs widely based on several factors. For example, schools receive more funding for students who have special needs or are low income. It's rare for two schools to receive the same amount per student.

The funding goes toward teacher salaries. In contract years, enrollment becomes even more important in terms of how much teachers can get via raises.

This year's fall count day was held later than usual. Schools usually take a head count in late September. Instead, this year schools did it Oct. 2.

The later date likely hurt some schools' student totals, as enrollment tends to fluctuate, especially early in the school year.

Richie said that's the case for Eastern.

"Had we had it in late September, we wouldn't have lost those kids," he said.

The state legislature changed the fall count date "to align with the federal pupil enrollment count, eliminate redundant counting of students, and reduce administrative burden on schools," according to an IDOE bulletin.

Prior to the start of the year, Richie said they had a waiting list of students wanting to enroll.

"We had kids wanting to come here that we didn't have room for," he said.

The superintendent said they might advertise for student openings for second semester.

Miami County

Student count is down at both Peru and Maconaquah.

Peru Community Schools totaled 1,842 students, down from last fall's 1,866.

Superintendent Jaime Cole said in late October she expects more students to enroll this year.

Maconaquah School Corporation came in at 1,847, a decrease of 25 students.

"Decreasing enrollment is a trend that has been happening over the last five years," Superintendent Craig Jernagan said in an email. "The biggest issue in southern Miami County is the lack of housing. People can and will commute to Kokomo for jobs."

Tipton County

Tipton Community School Corporation is down in students after having the same enrollment the last two years.

Fall enrollment was 1,389.

Superintendent Ryan Glaze said Tipton schools has a large senior class but a smaller kindergarten class. Forty students have also moved out of the district.

"We don't have the kindergarten numbers we've had in the past," he said.

The school district launched Tipton Virtual Academies, an online school this year. About 20 students are enrolled. Glaze said many of those students attended Tipton last year.

Enrollment at Tri-Central Community Schools stayed about the same year over year.

The school district had 773 this fall, which is up from the spring. Last fall student count was 775.

"I think we have a really good staff," Superintendent Dave Driggs said last month. "We have a really good special ed program that seems to draw kids."

