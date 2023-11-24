Head-on crash in Burton Village sends four to hospital

Nov. 24—A head-on collision between two vehicles in Geauga County sent four people to the hospital.

According to a post on the Burton Village Police Department Facebook page, at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 22, police and the Burton Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of East Center Street and East Park Street for a traffic crash with reported injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles with heavy front end damage, involved in a high speed head-on collision.

East Center Street was closed to all traffic while fire crews responded, according to the post. . Additional resources were requested from the Middlefield Police Department and Geauga County Sheriff's Office due to the location of the incident and difficulty in controlling traffic.

The Burton Fire Department requested additional resources from the Chardon Fire Department, Middlefield Fire Department, Community Care Ambulance, Troy Volunteer Fire Department and University Hospitals Air-Med.

The Burton Circle was closed at East Center Street .

According to the post, four people were transported to area trauma centers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

The circle was reopened at approximately midnight, and East Center Street was reopened at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to the post.