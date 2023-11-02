Head of Czech General Staff meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv

Karel Řehka, Commander-in-Chief of the General Staff of the Czech army, has met with his Ukrainian counterpart Valerii Zaluzhnyi in the city of Kyiv in order to discuss the current development of the security situation and further possibilities for Czech support of Ukraine, training and the exchange of experience.

Source: Armed Forces of Czechia on 2 November on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During an unannounced visit to Ukraine, Řehka met with Zaluzhnyi and "other partners of Ukrainian security structures". The Czech military does not specify when exactly it happened.

Náčelník generálního štábu Řehka jednal v Kyjevě se svým ukrajinským protějškem generálem Zálužným a s dalšími partnery bezpečnostních složek Ukrajiny. Řešili aktuální vývoj bezpečnostní situace a další možnosti české podpory, výcviku a výměny zkušeností. Ukrajinští partneři… pic.twitter.com/lo5VtAtdBd — Armáda ČR (@ArmadaCR) November 2, 2023

Reportedly, the Ukrainian partners have highly appreciated the aid provided to Ukraine by the Czech army.

Quote: "We will continue helping Ukraine. Such consultations are needed so that our help for Ukraine is as efficient as possible. I greatly value the information provided by our Ukrainian partners. Our army is receiving a priceless experience."

Background: Earlier, Řehka received the Order For Merit of II degree "for a significant contribution to the strengthening of international cooperation, supporting state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and popularising the Ukrainian state globally".

In September, Řehka called on the West to prepare for the long-lasting war of Russia against Ukraine.

