Head of Ecuador's Armed Forces Say 'No Negotiations' With Named Groups Amid Violence

The head of Ecuador’s Joint Command of the Armed Forces said on January 9 that groups named by the country’s President’s in a decree issued amid violence were now “military objectives.”

Footage posted by the official account of the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador shows Rear Admiral Jaime Vela Erazo, accompanied by the Secretary of Public Administration, the Minister of Government and Interior, the Minister of National Defence, and the General Commander of the National Police.

“Today’s events are proof that the actions and decisions undertaken by the national government seriously affect criminal structures,” Vela Erazo said.

The “unprecedented acts” committed in an attempt to “terrorize the population” on Tuesday, January 9, “will fail,” he added.

Vela Erazo said over 20 groups recognized as terrorist organizations in President Daniel Noboa Azin’s decree had become “military objectives.”

“There will be no negotiations” and “no act of terror will make us give up,” Vela Erazo concluded. Credit: Presidencia Ecuador via Storyful