Head fire in Klamath National Forest explodes to about 200 acres; evacuations ordered

The Head fire in Klamath National Forest, close to the California-Oregon border, exploded in two hours to about 200 acres in size on Tuesday evening, prompting evacuation orders.

In a statement on Facebook posted around 4:45 p.m., Klamath National Forest officials said the Head fire had been reported on the north side of the Klamath River at between 15 and 20 acres in size with a high rate of spread. Evacuation warnings were immediately put in place.

At around 6:20 p.m., forest officials posted that the fire had grown to between 150 and 200 acres.

"The #HeadFire has increased in intensity and rate of spread and has spotted across the Klamath River due to thunderstorm downdrafts in the area," officials wrote. "The evacuation warning has been elevated to an order. PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY."

The evacuation order from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office covered areas south of Hamburg, east of Horse Creek Road and north and south of Highway 96.

A shelter has been established at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.

The Head fire is not the only blaze burning in the Klamath National Forest; forest officials said Tuesday evening that there were 15 confirmed fires in the area.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.